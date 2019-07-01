Probe ordered into decision to acquit PM's brother of attempted fraud

A vice president of Greece's Supreme Court has ordered a disciplinary investigation into the judges who handled a criminal case against the brother of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, acquitting him of charges of attempting to commit fraud.

According to reports, Maria Galani ordered the probe on the merit of complaints that the case against Dimitris Tsipras was mishandled by judges on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Dimitris Tsipras, a civil engineer, had been accused of presenting a false social security certificate in order to bid on a tender for a 1.1 million euro public works project in 2012 and was acquitted in 2018 on the grounds that the statute of limitations had expired.