EU summit suspended until Tuesday amid deadlock

A high-level EU official says that the possible appointment of World Bank official Kristalina Georgieva is part of the problem why the EU summit has been suspended for a day since it was unclear she would get sufficient backing.

The official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the talks, said that finding the balance to appease all the different interests was still too difficult after two summits and a grinding all-nighter among EU leaders at Brussels headquarters.

The official said that there are “so many different scenarios being discussed,” this despite informal talks that had already earmarked Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans to replace European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Georgieva to succeed European Council President Donald Tusk.

A spokesman for European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted Monday that Tusk “suspends the meeting and reconvenes #EUCO tomorrow at 11h.”

The leaders had been meeting for more than 18 hours to try to name up to five candidates to lead the EU’s main institutions for at least the next five years. [AP]