Akis Tsochatzopoulos ordered back to prison

Former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos was ordered back to prison to serve out the remainder of a 19-year sentence for bribe-taking and money laundering on Monday.

The 79-year-old had been granted early release from Korydallos Prison in April 2018 after serving five years of his sentence, on the grounds of his advanced age and deteriorating health while he appealed his conviction.

That appeal was rejected in a court ruling earlier this year that was, in turn, upheld on Monday by the Supreme Court, which ordered the former defense minister back to prison.

It was not clear when Tsochatzopoulos would return to Korydallos, as he was admitted to a hospital in Athens on Friday over a heart complaint.