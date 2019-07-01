Bank deposits rise in May for third month in a row

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in May for the third successive month, central bank data showed on Monday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 135.28 billion euros ($153.20 billion) from 134.69 billion in April, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.



Athens exited its latest bailout in August and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

[Reuters]