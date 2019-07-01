Afghan national arrested over Votanikos killing

Police have arrested a 24-year-old Afghan national believed to have killed an 18-year-old compatriot in the Athens district of Votanikos last week, it was reported on Monday.



The victim had been found with stab wounds in the middle of the street.



During the police investigation, officers determined that the suspected perpetrator had often quarreled with the victim at their workplace.



The suspect was arrested on a KTEL intercity bus at a highway toll station near Kavala, northern Greece, and reportedly confessed to the crime at a police station.