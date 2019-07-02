Temperatures set to climb

After a relatively cool couple of days thanks to strong northerly winds, the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service said Monday that hot air from North Africa that has been circling Europe will start sweeping into northern and western Greece from Tuesday, pushing temperatures as high as 41 degrees Celsius.



For Athens, Meteo has forecast highs of 35-38 C between Wednesday and Friday, with the worst of the heat expected to affect parts of the mainland and the north and northeastern Aegean.



Crete and the Cyclades islands are not expected to feel the heat wave quite as intensely due to the cool summer Etesian winds, while the Peloponnese is seen experiencing maximum temperatures of 37 C.