ATHEX: Stocks add to gains despite slower trade

The majority of stocks enjoyed further gains in the wake of Friday’s buying spree during July’s first session at Athinon Avenue on Monday. The benchmark recorded a new 17-month high despite the significant reduction in trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 874.38 points, adding 0.68 percent to Friday’s 868.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.07 percent to end at 2,225.96 points and mid-caps jumped 2.06 percent.

The banks index improved 0.23 percent, with Piraeus earning 1.04 percent and Eurobank rising 0.35 percent. Alpha stayed put and National slipped 0.12 percent.

Public Power Corporation grew 5.50 percent, Lamda Development increased 4.55 percent, Motor Oil collected 3.11 percent, Titan Cement ascended 2.56 percent and Fourlis Holdings climbed 2.33 percent, while Hellenic Petroleum conceded 1.95 percent.

In total 76 stocks reported gains, 32 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.5 million euros, down from last Friday’s 123.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 2.77 percent to close at 73.03 points.