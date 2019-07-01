Tourism is the main driver of the property market

The stabilization of the Greek property market remained uneven in the first few months of 2019, as has been the case since early 2018, according to the Bank of Greece report on monetary policy.

"The increase in demand and price growth concern targeted locations and categories of properties that have investment features and attract demand mainly by users and investors from abroad," the report read.

It cited the areas of Plaka, Psyrri, Koukaki, Pangrati and others in Athens, adding that the current conditions of demand are being shaped by tourism-related uses of properties, which are attracting the bulk of investment.