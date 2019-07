Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon Monday as he was ousted 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 by lowly ranked Italian Thomas Fabbiano. A year ago, the seventh-seeded Greek needed just 91 minutes to beat the Italian in the third round. “Somehow, I didn’t manage to get even close to that level that I played last year. I just saw a more improved, more solid player than he was last year,” he said. [Reuters]