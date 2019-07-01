PM, Mitsotakis ramp up campaign messages

In the final straight before Sunday’s snap election, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis ramped up their campaign messages on Monday.

Speaking from Iraklio, Crete, Tsipras defended his government’s policies, saying its decision to support poor Greeks was not a class-driven policy but one aimed at offering social justice.

He also expressed his conviction that SYRIZA would prevail despite last month’s European election results and opinion polls. Earlier he told provincial media outlets that a vote for ND would be a return to the parties that bankrupted Greece.

Mitsotakis, for his part, vowed that social subsidies would not be cut while saying he believed ND will draw many new voters. In an interview with Skai Television, Mitsotakis also said that he plans to “restore the stature” of the justice system and to abolish the university asylum law.

During a visit to the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Monday, Mitsotakis vowed that his government would take action to reduce overcrowding at migrant reception centers on Samos and other islands.