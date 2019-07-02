No ferries on Wednesday as dockworkers strike

Greek ferry boats will remain tied up at port on Wednesday as dockworkers walk off the job for 24 hours amid a labor dispute with passenger shipping operators.

The strike will leave all the islands without a connection to the mainland and will also affect ferries between Greece and Italy.

The PNO union of dockworkers called the strike last week after rejecting the latest proposal put forward by the managements of Greece's ferry companies for a new collective labor agreement.

It objected to a proposal concerning salaries as well as to rules governing the size and composition of crews.