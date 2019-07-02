Travel agreement between Greece, Australia goes into effect

A special visa agreement between Greece and Australia went into effect on Monday, July 1, making it easier for young people to travel between the two countries and enjoy an extended holiday.

Ratified in May, 2014, the Work and Holiday Visa Agreement provides simplified procedures so that 500 young Greek and Australian citizens, aged 18 to 31, can travel and live in each other’s countries for a period of up to a year.

According to the terms of the agreement outlined on the Greek Foreign Ministry's website, applicants need to have completed tertiary education or at least two years of undergraduate university studies. They also need to have adequate resources to cover their cost of living and other personal expenses, and cannot be employed by one employer for more than six months, unless the appropriate permit is granted. They are also not allowed to work as an au-pair or to take part in studies or training for more than four months.

Details of the terms and requirements are available on the ministry's website, at www.mfa.gr.