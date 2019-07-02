US ambassador hails 'commitment to deepen bilateral relationship'

“Politicians and diplomats come and go, but what we have built will stay,” US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said on Monday, commenting on ties between Athens and Washington.

Speaking at a reception for the American July 4 Independence Day holiday at the US Consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Pyatt hailed the “lasting commitment from both the US and Greece to deepen our bilateral relationship,” saying that the two countries have built on a “strong tradition of cooperation, friendship and shared ideals that stems back to the founding of our modern states.”

The American ambassador also hailed Athens and Washington for their commitment to “tap into the great potential of northern Greece, which is reestablishing itself as the commercial and energy gateway to the Balkans.”