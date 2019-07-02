EU summit restart delayed for more consultations

European Council President Donald is delaying the start of a summit in Brussels to consult with EU leaders in an attempt to overcome the impasse over appointments to the bloc's top jobs.

Tusk spokesman Preben Aamann tweeted Tuesday that the summit will begin at 1 p.m. Brussels time (1100 GMT), two hours later than planned, and that the meeting chairman “continues his consultations.”

Camera operators and photographers have not been allowed in to film any of the deliberations.

The summit started Sunday and broke up in acrimony at lunch time on Monday. [AP]