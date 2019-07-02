Air-conditioned community centers opening for heat wave

The City of Athens, among other municipalities in many parts of Greece, will be opening eight air-conditioned community centers in different parts of the capital to the general public in response to a heat wave warning.

The eight so-called “friendship clubs” will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Wednesday and at least until Friday, when meteorologists expect the heat to start subsiding.

They are located at the following addresses: 22 Mamouri in Aghios Pavlos, 26-28 Drakou and 15 Chlentrech in Neos Cosmos, Aixoneon & Mirmidonon in Petralona, 9 Aimonos in Kolokynthous, 372 Acharnon in Aghios Eleftherios, 6 Xenagora in Aghiou Meletiou and 25 Vathis & Panormou in Ambelokipi.

The National Observatory's Meteo weather service on Monday warned of a rise in temperatures in many parts of the country starting on Wednesday, as a hot air mass from Africa that hit western and northern Europe last week sweeps into Greece.

Civil protection authorities advise residents and visitors to avoid unnecessary exposure, especially during the hottest midday hours, and to keep well hydrated.

Additional caution should be exercised when it comes to children and the elderly.