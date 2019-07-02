ND leader vows to make no cutbacks in the civil service

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday that there will be neither firings in the public sector nor cuts to benefits if he becomes prime minister after Sunday’s general election.



Addressing a rally in Volos, central Greece, the New Democracy chief vowed to enforce performance evaluation in the civil service, a practice vehemently opposed by unionists.

In the same speech, Mitsotakis called for a strong mandate in Sunday’s vote, claiming that only ND can guarantee a stable government.

“We should let no vote go to waste,” he said. He called on those who voted for other parties in last month’s European elections to trust ND. “We want them all with us,” he said.



Also Tuesday, the ND leader criticized Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for abandoning talks in Brussels for the appointment of the European Union’s top jobs, accusing him of neglecting his duties as a premier in favor of pre-election campaigning.