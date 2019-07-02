WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Festival of Literature & Art | Iraklio | July 8-14

This year’s International Festival of Literature and Art, organized by the Kazantzakis Museum in the village of Myrtia, close to Iraklio on Crete, has the celebrated Greek writer’s travel book “Japan-China” as its starting point. From July 8 to 14, the festival, which comprises theater, dance and music performances along with seminars, workshops and exhibitions, promises to immerse visitors in the history and culture of the Far East as seen through Kazantzakis’ eyes during his two trips to China and Japan in 1935 and 1957. Some of the events require tickets while others are admission free. To find out more about the festival program, as well as venues and tickets, visit www.kazantzaki.gr.

Nikos Kazantzakis Museum, Myrtia

