Eighty-three kilos of heroin seized in Attica drug bust

Attica Security's Anti-Drugs Squad unraveled an international drug trafficking ring, arresting two men and seizing 83 kilos of heroin during a raid in central Athens, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The gang imported drugs from Turkey and then sold them in Greece or redirected them in other EU countries.



The market value of the drug is estimated at 1.65 million euros. Apart from the heroin, officers seized cash and mobile phones.



The two suspects, aged 47 and 49, have been identified as foreign nationals and will appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday. Officers are also searching for a 25-year-old accomplice.



The arrests came after receiving a tip from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).



In a separate bust, policemen in Crete discovered a large cannabis plantation at an inaccessible area in Miloniana, in the regional unit of Hania.



Officers seized 2,840 cannabis trees and detained two Greek nationals, aged 36 and 47, believed to be the owners of the plantation. The suspects were led before the prosecutor in Hania.