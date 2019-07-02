EU considers German, Belgian ministers for posts

European Union leaders are considering a list of top job candidates that would have German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen become president of the executive European Commission and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel the head of the European Council.

A diplomat close to the negotiations called the names "a point of departure" as EU leaders reconvened Tuesday for a formal summit after two days of negotiations.

The 28 leaders of member countries had a previous package of candidates on Monday but it fell apart when the list was vetted for final approval by the prime ministers and presidents.



The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because the approval process was ongoing.



The new list has Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde as the head of the European Central Bank and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell as EU foreign policy chief.

