Ten racketeers who forced kids to beg netted on Rhodes

Police on Rhodes on Tuesday were questioning 10 suspected members of a racket believed to have been forcing children to beg for money and pocketing their takings.



A police operation in the town of Rhodes aimed at curbing begging led to a total of 25 people being detained for questioning in connection with the ring.



Of those, eight Greeks (seven women and one man) and two foreign nationals (both women) were arrested and face charges of people trafficking and exposing minors to danger.



According to police sources, the children were forced to beg for hours on end, often in the hot sun.