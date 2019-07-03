Heat wave to grip country from Wednesday

Tourists visiting the Acropolis use a parasol to shelter from the sun Tuesday amid the onset of a heat wave. Temperatures are to reach 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) in Athens and 41 C (105.8 F) in central Greece Wednesday. The City of Athens will be opening eight air-conditioned community centers in different parts of the capital for citizens wanting to seek refuge from the sweltering conditions. The eight venues will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Wednesday and at least until Friday, when meteorologists expect the heat to start subsiding. [ANA-MPA]