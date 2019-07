Greece and Israel share common values and objectives as they seek to promote peace and stability in the wider region, Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis said Tuesday at Herzliya Conference 2019 in Tel Aviv. Apostolakis met with Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz on the sidelines of the conference, which was titled “Navigating Stormy Waters – Time for a New Course.” [Defense Ministry Press Office/via ANA-MPA]