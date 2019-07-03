A supervised drug consumption site where people will be able to use narcotics with sterile injection equipment under the supervision of trained staff is to start operating in central Athens in the coming days.

Health Minister Andreas Xanthos and the president of the Greek Organization Against Drugs (OKANA), Evangelos Kafetzopoulos, on Tuesday visited the premises of the venue on Kapodistriou Street where addicted individuals will be able to safely use opioids under the supervision of a doctor, nurse, psychologist and social worker.

To use the site, addicts will have to sign a users’ register, and will be offered rehabilitation treatment on request.

Once the center is up and running – as is expected in the coming days after the ministry issues its operating license – it will be able to help around 50 people daily.

There are also plans to open a hostel at an adjacent building as an additional service for homeless drug users.