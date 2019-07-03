Discounts, no tolls for polls

Transport authorities have announced that charges will be waived for motorists at key tollgates to allow voters to reach their constituencies for the snap general election on Sunday while shipping firms, intercity rail services and airlines will be offering discounts.

As with last month’s European elections, toll charges will be lifted from tomorrow morning through Monday at several tollgates, including those on the Attiki Odos, the Corinth-Tripoli-Kalamata Highway, the Egnatia Highway and the Rio-Antirio bridge.

Aegean Airlines and Olympic Air are charging a special fee of 45 euros per domestic flight while Trainose is offering discounts of 30 percent.