ND criticizes ‘unapologetic’ PM

The main opposition criticized Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over comments he made about his term in government during an interview with Skai on Tuesday night, saying he was “unapologetic” about the difficulties he put Greece through.



“Even at moments when he was forced to apologize, he could not hide his arrogance,” New Democracy said in a statement issued late Tuesday night.

“Tsipras' interview was useful because it reminded people that he is unapologetic about the destruction he caused to our country,” it added.

During the two-hour-long interview, Tsipras sought to defend his four-year term in power and attributed the defeat his party suffered in the European elections to voters' fatigue and the disappointment of the people who wanted an easier and faster exit from the bailouts.

He also defended the government's 2015 standoff with the country's creditors, saying he has "paid the price" for the people he had selected in key posts.

Asked on the government's rush to select Greece's top judicial officials after calling general elections, Tsipras argued that the process was already underway, noting the government had “an obligation" not to leave a headless judiciary.