Restarting Greece’s economy ND’s first priority, Mitsotakis tells AFP

The first priority of a New Democracy government will be to kickstart Greece’s economy, main opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told AFP ahead of elections Sunday.



“The first priority for us is to make sure we restart the economy,” Mitsotakis said on the sidelines of his campaign trail in central Greece Tuesday.



“Greece [will] restore ambitious growth driven by private investments, exports and innovation. All our energy is focused in that direction,” he said.



Mitsotakis appeared confident that should ND present a comprehensive reforms package, Greece’s European lenders would consider lower primary surpluses “which everybody acknowledges are too high.”



“[This] will benefit both Europeans and the Greek economy,” he said.