Lost Highway | Athens | July 5

The next installation of the Athens Open Air Film Festival takes place on Friday, July 5, with a screening of David Lynch’s “Lost Highway,” a mystery thriller that follows a protagonist sentenced to death for murder. The film, which grossed $3.7 million in North America after three weeks, attracted a cult following for its confusing yet oddly intriguing screenplay. Lynch has been nominated for an Academy Award three times and is best known for his 1990s TV series “Twin Peaks.” Admission is free of charge and the screening begins at 9.30 p.m. For more details about the festival’s program, visit www.aoaff.gr.

Lycabettus Theater, Lycabettus Hill