Greek Expressionism | Athens | To January 5

The Athens Municipal Gallery pays tribute to often overlooked yet important Greek artists who were active in the second half of the 20th century with “Exception: Aspects of Expressionism in Greece.” The main part of the exhibition is dedicated to painter Giorgos Bouzianis and engraver Giorgos Economidis, local pioneers of the the expressionist scene developed in Germany and France, as well as to other artists who shaped their personal idiom regardless of the strict academic edicts that influenced many artists at the time and the pull of modernism. Opening hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Athens Municipal Gallery, Leonidou & Myllerou, Avdi Square, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.323.1841