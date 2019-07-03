The Virgin Suicides | Athens | July 4 & 5

Photo: Judith Buss

In “Die Selbstmord-Schwestern / The Virgin Suicides,” Volksbuhne Berlin director Susanne Kennedy adapts the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides to tell the coming-of-age tale of five sisters with spirits crushed by strict, conservative parents, told from the point of view of five men who used to watch them from across the street when they were all teenagers. The play is being staged as part of the Greek Festival this week, with two showings at the Pireos 250 venue on Thursday and Friday, starting at 9 p.m. There will be Greek and English surtitles. For details and tickets, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900