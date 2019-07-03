Greek film editor joins Oscars academy

Greek film editor Giorgos Mavropsaridis, known from his cooperation with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, became a member of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, joining 842 new members from 59 countries.



Mavropsaridis was nominated last year for an Oscar for the 2018 period comedy The Favourite and won an Eddie award for the Best edited feature film for the same movie.



The Favourite received a total of ten Academy Award nominations last year, with leading lady Olivia Colman winning Best Actress.



Mavropsaridis' work also includes the thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), the absurd black comedy The Lobster (2015), the comedy Chevalier (2015) and drama Alps (2011).