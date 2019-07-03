NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ND leading by 13 pct in Prorata poll

TAGS: Poll, Politics

Greece’s conservative opposition saw the substantial lead it holds over the incumbent leftists expand to 13 percentage points four days ahead of Sunday’s ballot, a poll showed Wednesday.

New Democracy got 39.5 percent of valid votes while SYRIZA garnered 26.5 percent in a Prorata survey that was commissioned by the Greek website Newspost.gr.

The poll, which was carried out from June 28 - July 1, showed seven parties entering the country’s 300-seat Parliament.

Center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance was at 7 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) at 5.5 percent, Golden Dawn 3.6 percent, Greek Solution 3.2 percent and Mera25 3.2 percent.

The rest of the parties received a total 11.5 percent. The threshold for parliamentary representation stands at 3 percent.

According to the same survey, 47 percent said they would prefer a one-party government over 44 percent who a coalition government would be better for the country.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 