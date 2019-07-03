ND leading by 13 pct in Prorata poll
Greece’s conservative opposition saw the substantial lead it holds over the incumbent leftists expand to 13 percentage points four days ahead of Sunday’s ballot, a poll showed Wednesday.
New Democracy got 39.5 percent of valid votes while SYRIZA garnered 26.5 percent in a Prorata survey that was commissioned by the Greek website Newspost.gr.
The poll, which was carried out from June 28 - July 1, showed seven parties entering the country’s 300-seat Parliament.
Center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance was at 7 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) at 5.5 percent, Golden Dawn 3.6 percent, Greek Solution 3.2 percent and Mera25 3.2 percent.
The rest of the parties received a total 11.5 percent. The threshold for parliamentary representation stands at 3 percent.
According to the same survey, 47 percent said they would prefer a one-party government over 44 percent who a coalition government would be better for the country.