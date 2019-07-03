License plates to be returned for election
Motorists who have had their license plates removed for minor parking offenses will be able to reclaim them from the confiscating authority in the runup to Sunday’s election, the Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.
The decision, which does not benefit motorists nabbed for “anti-social” violations like parking on a wheelchair ramp, was made to facilitate voters needing to travel.