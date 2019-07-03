Four people drown in Greece

Greek port authorities recorded four drownings in three separate incidents on Wednesday.



A 97-year-old unconscious man was pulled out of the water on the beach Kalogria near Patras and was pronounced dead at the local hospital.



In the regional unit of Achaia, a 64-year-old died while swimming at the beach of Aghios Georgios, near Egio, and two more men, aged 79 and 57, drowned on the island of Aegina.



Port authorities are investigating the incidents.