Traffic police release road death data

Eighteen people were killed in traffic accidents on the streets of the Greek capital in June alone, police data released on Wednesday showed, with reckless driving to blame for most accidents.



A total of 491 traffic accidents were reported last month in the Attica area, resulting in 21 serious and 565 lighter injuries.



Traffic Police also confirmed more than 18,000 violations, 2,345 of which were for breaking the speed limit, 881 for driving under the influence, 411 for speaking on a phone while driving and another 257 for running a red light.