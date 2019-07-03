Swimming safety guidelines issued

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Wednesday issued a series of guidelines aimed at reducing the number of drownings at Greece’s beaches, advising people with children to be vigilant at all times and to opt for locations that have a lifeguard service.



It advised swimming parallel to the coastline, allowing ample time for digestion after meals before going into the water, and avoiding unnecessary risks like diving headfirst into unknown waters or consuming alcohol before going for a swim.



An average of some 400 people drown in Greece’s seas every year.