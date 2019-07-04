Illegal cannabis growers in Greece appear to be especially active on Crete and in Thessaly, while crackdowns on the drug are increasing, according to police data.

Last year, 11,294 cannabis plants were destroyed in Thessaly and another 10,895 on Crete, out of a total of 50,528 across the country in 2018. The figures also show a significant rise in seizures, compared to the 38,624 plants that were destroyed in 2016.

This year looks like it is going to be another successful one for drug enforcement authorities, which just last month made their biggest haul in four years, dismantling a cannabis farm in the area of Stefani in Viotia and seizing more than 10,000 plants and 2,700 saplings.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, police said they uprooted an additional 700 plants at an illegal farm in Fthiotida and 357 in Hania, Crete.