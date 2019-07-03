Two new polls place ND in comfortable lead ahead of SYRIZA

Two new polls on Wednesday showed the main opposition maintaining a significant lead which hovered or exceeded nine percent over ruling SYRIZA.



In a survey by pollster Alco, conducted on behalf of Open TV, New Democracy got 34 percent of valid votes against SYRIZA's 24.3 percent.



They are followed by Movement for Change (KINAL) with 7 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) with 4.3 percent, Golden Dawn (GD) with 3.6 percent and Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) with 3.1 percent.



A separate poll by Metron Analysis for Alpha TV showed that 31.6 percent of the respondents would vote for the main opposition, while 24.2 percent would choose leftist SYRIZA.



KINAL would receive 6.2 percent, KKE 4.2 percent and GD 3.3 percent.