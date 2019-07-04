Apparently, there are jobs out there in the Greek labor market, according to Greece’s biggest business organization.

A recent report by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) revealed that more than one in three productive businesses is seeking people with the right skills but not finding them. In a market with such a high rate of unemployed, firms are struggling to find adequately skilled employees.

This finding underscores, yet again, the importance of education, and particularly how misguided the direction of the educational system has been in recent years and how out of touch it is with reality.