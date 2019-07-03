MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Protest in Athens in solidarity with Carola Rackete

TAGS: Migration, Protest, Human Rights

Rights activists express solidarity with Carola Rackete, the German captain of the Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship, at the Italian Embassy in Athens, on Wednesday. Accused of breaking through an Italian naval blockade in a rescue of more than 40 migrants, Rackete was released from house arrest on Tuesday by a judge who said she had been carrying out her duty. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini denounced the decision yesterday, telling the judge to ‘take off your robes and become a candidate for the left if you want to get into politics,’ in a Facebook post. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]

