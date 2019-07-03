Graduates fail to meet skill needs

Greek universities produce graduates in bulk, without them meeting the requirements of the local market, according to a survey conducted by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). The survey found that despite the huge number of unemployed people, Greek enterprises are often unable to fill vacancies with adequately skilled staff.

“The Greek education system produces an excessive number of graduates in subjects that are not associated with the necessary conditions for the country’s production transformation,” a SEV statement read.

The survey revealed that more than one in three enterprises (35.6 percent) in the economy’s production domain faces difficulties in hiring the employees with the skills required. This rate is higher, at 45.9 percent, among exporting companies and large enterprises (44.7 percent); this increase among those corporations was predictable given that their competitive environment generates higher requirements.

The shortage in skilled staff is more acute in the sectors of energy (49.2 percent) and information and communication technologies (41.4 percent). The problem is less pronounced in logistics (29.6 percent) and in healthcare and pharmaceuticals (28.4 percent).