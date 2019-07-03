The project for the power interconnection between Crete and Attica is facing further delays, as the authority that examines corporate cases before they go to court (AEPP) has decided to suspend the tender for the procurement and installation of two converter stations and an electric substation.

The decision follows the recourse against the tender by Euroasia Interconnector, the entity formed to implement the international connection of Israel with Cyprus, Crete and Attica that forms part of the European Union’s projects of common interest (PCI).

In the case Euroasia has made, it claims that Ariadne, the special-purpose vehicle of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) that has undertaken the project, operates according to decisions by the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) that the European Commission has already found to be illegal. The suspension, in the form of an injunction, is valid up to AEPP’s final verdict, expected in a month’s time.

Separately, the EU’s Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) said in its annual report that the interconnection project is under the auspices of Euroasia and within schedule, contrary to RAE claims about delays.

