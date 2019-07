Maria Sakkari reacts after winning a point against Czech Marie Bouzkova in a match during Day 3 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday. The Greek 23-year-old won 6-4, 6-1 and will face eighth seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine for a place in the last 16. Seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, a member of the younger generation expected to challenge the big three in men’s tennis, suffered a shock defeat on Monday. [AP]