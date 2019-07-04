NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moderate quake recorded off Iraklio

The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics reported that a 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in sea area 18 kilometres northeast of the Cretan town of Iraklio on Thursday morning.

Though the tremor was of small duration it was widely felt in the area due to the low focal depth and the noise produced, according to local witnesses.

No injuries have been reported.

