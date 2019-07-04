German MP Grigoris Aggelidis to speak on liberalism, diasporas in EU, Greece

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom has invited German lawmaker Grigoris Aggelidis in Athens to present his view about the future of liberalism in Europe and Greece.



Aggelidis, who is of Greek origin, is a politician of the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

“The emerged European diasporas have become a link of friendship and partnership among states symbolizing how much we can achieve together. They are ambassadors of the European identity and they have the ability to promote political and economic transformation from an institutional and discursive perspective,” the foundation says in a press release.

“In this liberal Europe, the children of immigrants have equal opportunities, even to become a Member of Parliament,” it adds.

The event, titled “Liberalism, politics and diaspora: Europe’s success story,” will discuss the dimensions in the potential contribution to Greece from abroad.

Questions such as, what impact can the Greek diaspora have on the country’s development, in our networked era of globalization, how can Greeks turn the “brain-drain” to “brain-gain,” what should change and what can be improved in order to make Greece competitive again will be raised during the dicussion.

In the aftermath of the European elections 2019, Aggelidis will offer the perspective of a Northern European who, nevertheless, is well aware of the Greek situation.

The event will be held at Hotel Amalia (10 Amalias Avenue) on July 17, at 8:30 p.m.