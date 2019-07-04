East Thessaloniki hit by power cuts after transformer breakdown

File photo

Households and businesses in east Thessaloniki were hit by a power outage that started early Thursday morning due to a breakdown in two underground power transformers.



Greece’s power distribution agency DEDDIE said it started receiving reports of power cuts at about 1 a.m. on Thursday morning which affected Stromnitsis, Voulgari, Papadaki, Samothraki, Riga Ferreou, Halkidikis, Solonos and Karakasis streets.

DEDDIE’s deputy director for Macedonia and Thrace, Spyros Gavras, told ANA-MPA the problem occurred at a cluster of 10 power transformers, and specifically the first and tenth.



“This sequence of transformers would have enabled us to restore power in the area if the breakdown was only on one of the transformers,” he said.



DEDDIE crews have been working for hours to fix the problem but it was not clear when electricity would be restored.