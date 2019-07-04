NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Family held up in Voula house burglary

TAGS: Crime

A businessman and his family were held up by two armed men who barged into their home in the southern Athenian district of Voula shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the robbers entered the house from an unlocked balcony door. They removed cash and valuable objects while pointing their guns at the man and his family and fled.

Police launched a manhunt to find the suspects.

