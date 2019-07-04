Acropolis Hill closes as temperatures climb

Greece's world-famous archeological site atop the Acropolis Hill will close on midday on Thursday and Friday due to the heatwave gripping the country, the city’s Ephorate of Antiquities said Thursday.

The site will remain closed from 1-5 p.m. on both days, if the temperature exceeds 36 degrees Celsius, which in the city centre feels like 40 degrees, according to the announcement.



Authorities called on tourists and visitors who have already brought tickets for those times to contact the Fund of Archaeological Proceeds (TAP) though its email etickets@tap.gr.