North Macedonia changes name of army
North Macedonia changed the name of its army to abide by the provisions of the Prespes accord, the deal signed with Greece last year to end a decades-old dispute over the country’s name, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.
The country added the adjective “north” to become the army of the Republic of North Macedonia.