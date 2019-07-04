NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

North Macedonia changes name of army

TAGS: Politics

North Macedonia changed the name of its army to abide by the provisions of the Prespes accord, the deal signed with Greece last year to end a decades-old dispute over the country’s name, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Thursday.

The country added the adjective “north” to become the army of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 