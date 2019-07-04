Greek-American tourist injured in yacht accident near Sifnos

A 62-year-old Greek-American tourist was injured on the head on Thursday when the yacht he was onboard with six passengers and two crew members run aground off Kitriani, a tiny islet located next to the Cycladic island of Sifnos.

A second yacht approached it to take onboard and transfer the man to Sifnos’ health centre, while two Coast Guard boats arrived soon after to assist.



It is not clear how serious the injury was or how the accident occurred.



Authorities have not reported any hull breaches at the yacht.