NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

EU chief tries to sell top job nominees to hostile lawmakers

TAGS: EU, Politics

European Council President Donald Tusk is appealing to hostile lawmakers to endorse nominees for the European Union’s most coveted senior posts amid accusations that he and the bloc’s leaders picked the candidates in shady backroom deals.

Tusk said Thursday that “we managed to make these decisions on time, and actually much more quickly than five years ago. I believe they are good choices.”

He said “I feel happy and proud that we have achieved perfect gender balance in the top positions,” after two women were named to important posts for the first time.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was nominated as president of the EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission.

But her candidacy has proved controversial and it remains unclear whether the assembly will endorse her.

[AP]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 